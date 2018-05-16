Avnet (AVT) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Goldman Sachs downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

In other Avnet news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,956.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505,045 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,833,000 after acquiring an additional 877,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 248.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 724,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 516,457 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 413,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.43 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

