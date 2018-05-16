Avesoro Resources (ASO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASO. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Beaufort Securities initiated coverage on Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

Shares of LON ASO opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.70) on Wednesday. Avesoro Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.87).

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga and Balogo gold mine in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.