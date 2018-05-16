Avery Dennison (AVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison expects earnings per share to lie between $5.85 and $6.05 for fiscal 2018. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 19%. Focus on productivity, acquisitions, aggressive cost control and share repurchases will drive the company's results. Moreover, its consistent execution of strategies continues to enhance competitive advantage while driving profitable growth. Avery Dennison initiated a restructuring plan associated with the consolidation of the European footprint of its Label and Graphic Materials segment to ensure continued high returns for the segment and improve its competitiveness. Its shares have outperformed the industry over a year's time.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison opened at $106.34 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Avery Dennison has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $889,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,684.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 21,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $2,495,291.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,764.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,963,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $3,141,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 233,134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

