Autohome (ATHM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Shares of Autohome opened at $106.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.12. Autohome has a one year low of $101.20 and a one year high of $106.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $1,831,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 194,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

