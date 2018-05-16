aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $1.70

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 35336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. Citigroup downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The firm has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

