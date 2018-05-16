aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of aTyr Pharma opened at $1.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 8.37. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.49.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.