AT&T (T) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 621.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T opened at $32.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

