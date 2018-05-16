ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$17.55 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$18.41.

In other news, insider Chuck Gyles sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$325,593.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The company's products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

