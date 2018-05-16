ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.26

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.40, with a volume of 94503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, insider Chuck Gyles sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$325,593.75.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The company's products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.