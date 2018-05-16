Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (DECK)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $55,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

