Atria Investments LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Dexcom (DXCM)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dexcom in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Dexcom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price target on Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dexcom from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

In other news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,505.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $559,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,693.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dexcom opened at $87.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dexcom has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.66 million. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dexcom will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dexcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.