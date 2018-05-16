Atlassian (TEAM) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlassian earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4195012189572 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

TEAM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,060.00 and a beta of 2.28. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

