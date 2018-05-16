Athenex (ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. Athenex has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

In other Athenex news, insider Jeffrey Yordon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,135.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,581.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $433,850 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

