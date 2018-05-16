Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 12,286 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,286 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $535,301.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics traded up $1.40, reaching $47.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 749,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,111. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,236,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

