Asure Software (ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Analysts expect Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post $22.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $21.90 million. Asure Software reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $90.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $90.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $102.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 10.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Asure Software traded down $0.19, reaching $17.67, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 123,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,552. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Asure Software has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 493,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

