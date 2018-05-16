AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Stake Decreased by Kokino LLC

Kokino LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. AstroNova accounts for 0.8% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kokino LLC owned 0.24% of AstroNova worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. AstroNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of -0.12.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

