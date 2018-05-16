Assurant Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AIZ)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,219% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 88.5% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.25. Assurant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Assurant will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

