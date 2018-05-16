Associated Banc Corp Has $14.96 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,604,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 400,906.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,896,000 after purchasing an additional 665,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar opened at $152.59 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.71 and a 1 year high of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.35%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS set a $190.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

