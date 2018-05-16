AspenBio Pharma (RIOT) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.03

Headlines about AspenBio Pharma (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AspenBio Pharma earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.2154043623848 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,110. AspenBio Pharma has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $7.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on AspenBio Pharma in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc builds and supports various blockchain technologies. The company invests primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. It also granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

