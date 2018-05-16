ASML (ASML) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $199.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. ASML has a 1-year low of $197.64 and a 1-year high of $201.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ASML will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ASML by 784.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,486,000 after buying an additional 385,191 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $30,720,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $22,026,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ASML by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,375,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,737,000 after buying an additional 103,977 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $18,002,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

