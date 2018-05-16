Ashmore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Ashmore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 653,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,478,000 after acquiring an additional 98,932 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 267,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 44,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,209 shares of company stock worth $56,620,393 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard opened at $192.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

