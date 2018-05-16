Ascendis Pharma (ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce $300,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Ascendis Pharma reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma will report full-year sales of $2.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma.

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Ascendis Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 8,156.09%.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

ASND traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 241,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.65. Ascendis Pharma has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $66.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital grew its position in Ascendis Pharma by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 12,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 37,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma by 788.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

