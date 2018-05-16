Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Asbury Automotive Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7392544990944 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $497,035. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

