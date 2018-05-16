ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Director Patrick J. Zenner Buys 8,446 Shares

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ArQule opened at $3.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. ArQule, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.83.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of ArQule by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 9,036,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on ArQule in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised ArQule from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

