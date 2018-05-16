ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Director Patrick J. Zenner Buys 8,446 Shares

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ArQule opened at $3.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. ArQule, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.83.
ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on ArQule in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised ArQule from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.
ArQule Company Profile
ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.
