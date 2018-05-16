arGEN-X BV (ARGX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

News stories about arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. arGEN-X BV earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2666780288373 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -66.74. arGEN-X BV has a one year low of $91.35 and a one year high of $94.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of arGEN-X BV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of arGEN-X BV in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of arGEN-X BV from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of arGEN-X BV in a report on Sunday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of arGEN-X BV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. arGEN-X BV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

