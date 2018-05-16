Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 896.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 70,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after buying an additional 286,427 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 561,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,622,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,120,000 after buying an additional 633,104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland opened at $44.41 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $934,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,384 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

