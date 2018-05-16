ArcelorMittal (MT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.38 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.63%. analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

