Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00012197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Gate.io, DragonEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $94.65 million and $18.86 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003937 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00736344 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00146477 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00086496 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,196,613 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lbank, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX, Huobi, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.