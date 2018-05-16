Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Trading Up 17.7%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were up 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 777,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 509,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. ValuEngine cut Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray set a $20.00 price objective on Arcadia Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 259.46% and a negative net margin of 686.10%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

In other Arcadia Biosciences news, Director Eric J. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $412,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Zhongjin Lu sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at $75,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $1,189,047. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Arcadia Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.06% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market.

