Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 59,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.06 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

