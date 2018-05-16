Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $54.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $53.48 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Cowen assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

