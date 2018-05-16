Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

AMAT stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $661,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,121,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,700 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $586,702,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

