Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (AGTC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies opened at $5.42 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a P/E ratio of 271.25 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 65.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.