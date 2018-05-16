Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Insider Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE APLE opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.89 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

