Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) will report $71.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estat reported sales of $62.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will report full year sales of $288.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.80 million to $293.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $335.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $349.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estat.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 1,174,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,886. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 42.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 13,654 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $243,723.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,313 shares of company stock worth $532,501. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the first quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

