Apex Hits Market Capitalization of $78.71 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Lbank. Apex has a market cap of $78.71 million and $525,145.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00736153 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00054532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012124 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00146534 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00155661 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,424,333 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

