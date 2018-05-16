Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Praxair (PX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxair by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

NYSE PX opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Praxair has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on PX. TheStreet lowered shares of Praxair from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Praxair from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.