Aperio Group LLC Acquires 31,584 Shares of 21st Century Fox (FOXA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 21st Century Fox were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,077,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 310,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

21st Century Fox opened at $37.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 21st Century Fox has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that 21st Century Fox will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of 21st Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 21st Century Fox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

About 21st Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

