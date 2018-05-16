Antimatter (ANTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Antimatter has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antimatter coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Antimatter has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004040 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00744919 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00150285 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00091560 BTC.

Antimatter Profile

Antimatter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

