Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,486,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacques Gonella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $484,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Jacques Gonella sold 300,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $741,000.00.

ATRS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,048. The company has a market cap of $392.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.19. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 281.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 20,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377,824 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

