Anixter (AXE) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Anixter (NYSE:AXE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anixter earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.0561653042215 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Anixter stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Anixter has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.13). Anixter had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Anixter will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXE shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Anixter in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Anixter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Anixter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Anixter news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $927,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ted A. Dosch purchased 4,200 shares of Anixter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $461,945 and have sold 27,212 shares worth $2,066,724. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

