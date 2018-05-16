ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Director Sells $2,383,249.88 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tracy Marshbanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 62,431 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $3,875,092.17.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 33,200 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,061,388.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 15,391 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $970,864.28.

On Monday, March 12th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 64,221 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $4,047,849.63.

Shares of ANIP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 98,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

