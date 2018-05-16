ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Director Sells $2,383,249.88 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tracy Marshbanks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 10th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 62,431 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $3,875,092.17.
- On Wednesday, April 18th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 33,200 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,061,388.00.
- On Thursday, March 8th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 15,391 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $970,864.28.
- On Monday, March 12th, Tracy Marshbanks sold 64,221 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $4,047,849.63.
Shares of ANIP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 98,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $62.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
