Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Short Interest Up 63.0% in April

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,639,775 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the April 13th total of 2,233,530 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,503,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a 52 week low of $92.98 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a $2.4784 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 1st. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $296,988,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

