Angling Direct (ANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Angling Direct traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00), hitting GBX 109.92 ($1.49), on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,456 shares.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct Plc engages in retailing fishing tackle products in the United Kingdom. It offers baits and additives, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bedchair accessories, bedchairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, books, buckets and riddles, catapults, chairs, clothing, cooking equipment, DVDs, fish care products, flies, fly lines, fly storage products, indicators, lures, miscellaneous products, nets, pole accessories, pole support products, poles and whips, reels, rods, rod and reel combo products, rod pods, rod support products, scales, seat box accessories, seat boxes, sleeping bags and pillows, sunglasses, tackle boxes, terminal tackle products, throwing sticks, tools, umbrellas, waders and boots, bivvy accessories, bait accessories, poles accessories, catapult spares, and knives, as well as lighting, line, and luggage products.

