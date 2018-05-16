ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.23.

ANGI Homeservices opened at $14.14 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $891,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $342,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,700,015 shares of company stock worth $97,040,251. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 11,655,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462,395 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $17,675,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,145,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 48,275.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 970,331 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 109,044.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 951,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 950,871 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

