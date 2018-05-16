Analyzing Waters (WAT) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 1.14% 25.80% 12.27% Bio-Rad Laboratories 34.32% 3.84% 2.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waters and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 4 0 2.80

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $206.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus price target of $298.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Volatility and Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.45 $20.31 million $7.49 25.37 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.16 billion 3.92 $122.24 million $4.10 69.28

Bio-Rad Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waters. Waters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Waters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waters beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for use in various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life sciences, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

