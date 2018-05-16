Analyzing TTEC (TTEC) & Robert Half International (RHI)

TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TTEC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Robert Half International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Robert Half International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TTEC and Robert Half International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Robert Half International 2 3 5 0 2.30

TTEC presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.36%. Robert Half International has a consensus target price of $59.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than Robert Half International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TTEC and Robert Half International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $1.48 billion 1.04 $7.25 million $1.80 18.61 Robert Half International $5.27 billion 1.49 $290.58 million $2.60 24.45

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC. TTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of TTEC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Robert Half International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TTEC and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC -0.49% 22.77% 8.57% Robert Half International 5.73% 30.88% 18.31%

Summary

Robert Half International beats TTEC on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment seeking candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

