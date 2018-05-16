Analyzing Talend (TLND) & CounterPath (CPAH)

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Talend and CounterPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 1 1 5 0 2.57 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talend presently has a consensus target price of $55.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Talend’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than CounterPath.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -20.86% -285.02% -19.25% CounterPath -21.84% -28.65% -19.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talend and CounterPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $148.60 million 11.03 -$31.20 million ($1.00) -56.25 CounterPath $10.69 million 1.33 -$2.45 million ($0.63) -3.81

CounterPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CounterPath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of CounterPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of CounterPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Talend has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talend beats CounterPath on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application, cloud integration, master data management, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

