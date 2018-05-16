Analyzing Newmark Group (NMRK) and Redfin (RDFN)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Newmark Group alerts:

This table compares Newmark Group and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group N/A N/A N/A Redfin -44.74% N/A -11.02%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Newmark Group and Redfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Redfin 1 4 7 0 2.50

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 38.99%. Redfin has a consensus target price of $26.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Newmark Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Redfin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and Redfin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $1.60 billion 1.40 $144.49 million $1.15 12.57 Redfin $370.04 million 4.95 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -110.45

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmark Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Redfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Redfin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 9, 2018, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 400 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.