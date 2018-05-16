Analyzing MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) & CNB Financial (CCNE)

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ: MSFG) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MainSource Financial Group and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainSource Financial Group $211.91 million 4.91 $49.43 million $2.12 19.17 CNB Financial $130.31 million 3.46 $23.86 million $1.77 16.66

MainSource Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainSource Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MainSource Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MainSource Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MainSource Financial Group pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares MainSource Financial Group and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainSource Financial Group 23.33% 10.64% 1.21% CNB Financial 18.33% 11.29% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MainSource Financial Group and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainSource Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 CNB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

MainSource Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. CNB Financial has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given MainSource Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainSource Financial Group is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of MainSource Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of MainSource Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MainSource Financial Group beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MainSource Financial Group Company Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements. The Bank offers various loans, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential loans and consumer loans. Commercial loans include secured and unsecured loans, including real estate loans, to individuals and companies and to governmental units within the market area of the Bank. It offers various deposits, which include demand, interest bearing demand, savings/money markets and certificates of deposit.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 31 full-service offices in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 7 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 3 full-service offices in northwest New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

